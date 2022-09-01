TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Trine at Lou Collins Invite, Battle Creek, Mich. (Bedford Valley), 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Trine at IU East Invitational, Richmond (Highland Lake), 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Churubusco at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Lakeland and Westview at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Garrett at Churubusco, 7 p.m.

New Haven at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Eastside at West Noble, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Central Noble, 7 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

North Central (Ohio) at Fremont, 7 p.m.

East Noble at Huntington North, 7 p.m.

Angola at Chelsea (Mich.), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Trine vs. Augustana (Ill.) at Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Churubusco, DeKalb and Westview at Carroll Invitational (Cobblestone), 8 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett and Lakewood Park at Manchester Invitational, 8 a.m.

Angola, Churubusco, DeKalb, West Noble and Westview at Marion Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Lakeland at Caston Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Trine at Lou Collins Invite, Battle Creek, Mich. (Bedford Valley), 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Trine at IU East Invitational, Richmond (Highland Lake), 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Central Noble and Lakeland at West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.

Westview at Wawasee Tournament, 9 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Eastside and Churubusco at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.

Westview at East Noble, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine at Ohio Northern’s Polar Bear Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeland at Elkhart Tournament, 10 a.m.

Westview at Concord Tournament, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

East Noble at Westview, noon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament: vs. Lakeland (Wis.), noon; vs. Illinois Tech, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Otterbein (Ohio) at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY

Purdue at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 5 p.m.

