TODAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Churubusco at Canterbury Invitational (Chestnut Hills), 8:30 a.m.

Lakeland, West Noble and Westview at Wawasee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Angola, Eastside, East Noble, Garrett, Concord, Faith Christian, Heritage, Leo and Oak Hill at DeKalb Invitational (Bridgewater), 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

East Noble and Lakeland in the Concord Invitational at Elkhart (East Noble plays Jimtown at 9 a.m., plays winner/loser of Elkhart vs. Lakeland TBD, third match TBD)

PREP SOFTBALL

Wawasee at East Noble, 10 a.m.

Wayne at Lakewood Park, DH, 10 a.m. (5-inning games)

Fort Wayne South Side at West Noble, DH, 10 a.m.

DeKalb Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

F.W. North Side at Lakewood Park, DH, 10:30 a.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship at Angola, 11 a.m.

DeKalb at Woodlan, DH, noon

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Grand Valley State (Mich.) Extra Weekend Meet, noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Saint Mary’s at Trine, DH, noon

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine Women’s Spring Classic, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Kalamazoo at Trine, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Albion, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

West Noble at Wawasee, 4:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Eastside at Edgerton (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Leo at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Homestead, 5:30 p.m.

Leo at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Northrop at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Northridge at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 5 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED TRACK

Norwell at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

East Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

