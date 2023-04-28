TODAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Churubusco at Canterbury Invitational (Chestnut Hills), 8:30 a.m.
Lakeland, West Noble and Westview at Wawasee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Angola, Eastside, East Noble, Garrett, Concord, Faith Christian, Heritage, Leo and Oak Hill at DeKalb Invitational (Bridgewater), 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
East Noble and Lakeland in the Concord Invitational at Elkhart (East Noble plays Jimtown at 9 a.m., plays winner/loser of Elkhart vs. Lakeland TBD, third match TBD)
PREP SOFTBALL
Wawasee at East Noble, 10 a.m.
Wayne at Lakewood Park, DH, 10 a.m. (5-inning games)
Fort Wayne South Side at West Noble, DH, 10 a.m.
DeKalb Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
F.W. North Side at Lakewood Park, DH, 10:30 a.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Championship at Angola, 11 a.m.
DeKalb at Woodlan, DH, noon
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Grand Valley State (Mich.) Extra Weekend Meet, noon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Saint Mary’s at Trine, DH, noon
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine Women’s Spring Classic, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Kalamazoo at Trine, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Albion, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 4:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Eastside at Edgerton (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Leo at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Homestead, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Northrop at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Northridge at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 5 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
Norwell at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
