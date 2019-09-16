HUNTERTOWN — The Bruins did everything they could to avoid a shutout Friday. In the end, a fourth-quarter touchdown was all they could muster at Carroll. The Chargers defeated Northrop 42-7 in front of their homecoming crowd.
Damarius Cowen set up the Bruins' only touchdown with a 62-yard run with just a few minutes left to play. Quarterback Isaa Tchari finished it off with a 6-yard run to the end zone.
Cowen led the Bruins’ offense with 120 rushing yards on 17 carries. Dylan Hoot led Northrop’s passing game with 32 yards on 3-of-6 passing. Tchari completed one of his seven pass attempts for 20 yards. Hoot and Tchari each threw an interception in the loss.
Qualen Pettus covered 25 yards on two receptions to lead the Bruins’ receiving efforts.
Carroll quarterback Jeff Becker threw for four touchdowns Friday, completing 12 of 23 pass attempts for 98 yards on the night. Layton Mitchell led the Chargers’ receiver corps with three touchdown receptions.
The Bruins’ Te’Noah Ridley and Vaughn Crews each picked off a pass Friday. Adrian Scott, Taquay White and Antoine Scott each had a tackle for a loss during the game, and Scott each recorded a team-high eight solo tackles.
The Bruins are now 2-2 on the season. They will host Concordia (2-2) on Friday. The Cadets are coming off a 49-21 win over Bishop Luers last week.
