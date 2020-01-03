The Strand, Kendallville
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 1:45, 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7, p.m., Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — Today: 6, 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Monday: 6, 9:15 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Today: 6, 9:15 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2:30, 6, 9:15 p.m., Monday: 6, 9:15 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
Spies in Disguise (PG) — 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.
Little Women (PG) — 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:05 a.m., 12:05, 2:15, 3:15, 4:10, 5:25, 6:25, 8:45, 9:45 p.m.
Cats (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:35, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 8:10, 9:55 p.m.
Richard Jewell (R) — 11:10 a.m., 2:10, 5:10 p.m.
Frozen II (PG) — 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.
