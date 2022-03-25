College Outdoor Track and Field Miller shatters Trine women’s 5,000-meter record
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trine University’s Evie Miller set the 19th fastest women’s 5000 meter time for outdoor track and field in NCAA Division III history at the Raleigh Relays at North Carolina State University Friday night.
Miller ran a time of 16:26.99 to place 15th out of 140 total runners in a field that featured athletes from all divisions and levels of competition.
Miller also shattered the record at Trine by more than a minute that was previously held by Amanda Portis (17:37.52) and had stood for nearly two decades.
Prep Wrestling Miller loses all-star match
MCMURRAY, Pa. — Lakeland senior Ben Miller lost to Ambrose Boni from Central Valley (Pa.) by pin in 5 minutes, 30 seconds at 138 pounds Friday during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic dual between a team of Indiana all-stars and a team of all-stars from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.
Team Indiana lost to the WPIAL 35-6. Winning decisions for Team Indiana was Brodie Porter at 170 from Greentown Eastern and Juan Grange from Penn at 220.
College Volleyball Trine men fall to Lions
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team lost to Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, in four sets in a Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League match Friday night at Hershey Hall. The scores were 25-21, 25-23, 28-30, 25-20.
Jason Hascher had 23 kills, 11 digs, three block assists and two aces to lead the Lions.
Matt Stillman had 13 kills, two solo blocks and two block assists for the Thunder (9-12, 1-3 MCVL). Ethan Howard had 41 assists, five digs and two block assists. Hunter Haas had 18 digs.
College Baseball Trine loses 2 to Grizzlies
WESTFIELD — Trine lost to Franklin 12-2 and 11-5 Thursday night at Grand Park.
In game one, the Thunder tied the game at 2 in the top of the second inning on a two-run home run by Gary DeMartino, then the Grizzlies (12-4) scored the next 10 runs and the game ended in the bottom of the eighth.
DeMartino was 3-for-3 for Trine. Josh Hoogewerf was the starting and losing pitcher.
In game two, the Thunder scored four runs in the first inning and led 5-2 after two innings. Franklin turned the game around with four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes had a two-run double in the first inning for Trine. Matt Weis and Matthew Martin each had two hits. Bryce Bloode was the starting and losing pitcher.
College Basketball Fee helps Nova Southeastern men to great season
EVANSVILLE — Nova Southeastern, Florida, lost to Black Hills State, South Dakota, 77-67 in an NCAA Division II Men’s Tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Ford Center. The Sharks suffered their first loss of the season and finished the season at 31-1.
Jordan Fee is the lead assistant coach to Nova Southeastern head coach Jim Crutchfield. Fee in the son of 2012 East Noble High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Don Fee.
Youth Volleyball Powers Volleyball sets Spring Training dates
ANGOLA — Dick Powers Volleyball will have spring training sessions April 3, 10 and 24 from 2-5 p.m. each day at the Lake James Christian Camp’s Family Life Center, 1880 W. Steuben County Road 275 North, for athletes in grades 8-12.
Each athlete in training will work directly with Powers, role models and training partners in small group settings, providing professional individualized teaching training and coaching. The focus is to advance necessary performance capacities from “effective first steps” through college recruiting.
Registration details and more information about Dick Powers Volleyball can be found online at dickpowersvolleyball.com. Powers can also be reached by phone at 267-5119 or by email at coachpowers@outlook.com.
