LAGRANGE — The rivalry continues.
Lakeland high School Athletic Director Roman Smith announced the third annual Lakeland Staff vs. the LaGrange County Law Dogs charity basketball game returns to the high school gym on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Money raised by the game will be donated to a local not for profit organization. This year, the proceeds will be donated to LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and tickets will be available at the door.
