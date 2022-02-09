Harley Nelson
HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Harley B. Nelson, 96, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at HPH Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, Florida.
A native of Noble County, Indiana, he was born on March 25, 1925, to Ward and Letha (Hile) Nelson, one of 13 children.
Harley served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Navy during World War II, attaining the rank of Signalman Second Class Petty Officer, and earning a Bronze Star in combat.
Mr. Nelson was a claims executive in the insurance industry during his working life and was a genealogist for more than 35 years, and a member of the Whitley County, Citrus County and DeKalb County Genealogical Societies. Harley was also a Past President of the Citrus County Library Board and was instrumental in the building of the new Homosassa branch of the Citrus County Library in 2007.
As an avid historian of American politics and American history, he was a longtime member of the Withlacoochee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, where he served in the Color Guard until the flag became too heavy to carry. Harley was also a member of the Republican Party for more than 75 years.
One of his passions in life was the game of golf, and he did not lay down his clubs until he was in his 90s. Most recently, he also enjoyed coin collecting and creating a working model railroad train display in his home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Beverly J. “Jean” Nelson, who passed on Aug. 4, 2016; and 11 of his siblings and their spouses, Hattie Creager (Voil), Heneretta Phend (Donald), Ward Hile (Elsie), Helene Giant (William), Harriet Loe (Murlin), Henry Hile (Domicella), Harold Hile (Margaret), Hildanna Camp (Noel), Hugh Hile (Catherine), Hazel Bowman (Duane) and Hulda Hile, who passed away at the age of 2.
Harley is survived by his brother, Hurshell “Bud” Hile (Beverly), of Columbia City, Indiana; his daughter, Carla D. Heimer, of Homosassa, Florida; and grandson, Benjamin Heimer (Nina), of Evanston, Illinois.
A Military Honors Service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., with the United States Navy and American Legion Post #155 of Crystal River, Florida, rendering honors.
Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements.
