Lakeland High School senior wrestler Keegan Schlabach, front row center, committed to wrestle collegiately at Clarion University in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Sitting with Schlabach are his mother Susan Waldron, left, and his father Donnie Waldron, a Lakeland assistant wrestling coach. In back are, from left, Lakeland assistant coach Todd McCann, Laker head wrestling coach Kevin Watkins and Laker assistant coach Jake Rebone.