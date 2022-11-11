LAGRANGE — A select few high school athletes get the opportunity to compete at the college level.
Lakeland High School senior wrestler Keegan Schlabach will join that group next fall when he joins the wrestling team at Clarion University in Pennsylvania as a preferred walk-on. The school is NCAA Division II in most sports, but in wrestling, it competes in Division I in the Mid-American Conference.
Clarion seemed like the right place for him, Schlabach said Thursday as he made his commitment to Clarion official with a ceremony at Lakeland.
“They showed interest in me as a student as well as an athlete,” Schlabach said. He plans to study business management with an eye toward pre-law at Clarion. The school is located in northwest Pennsylvania, about 50 miles east of Youngstown, Ohio.
A smaller school appealed to Schlabach, and he’ll find that at Clarion, which has just over 3,000 students and sits on a 209-acre campus. It’s about five hours from northeast Indiana.
Schlabach enters his senior season with 86 wins and should crack the coveted 100-win plateau relatively early this upcoming season. He wrestles at 126 pounds in high school, but will compete at 125 or 133 pounds at the collegiate level.
In his prep wrestling career so far, Schlabach is a two-time sectional finalist, a regional finalist, and both a semi-state and state qualifier. He’s also a National High School Coaches Association All-American.
Schlabach will graduate early and start preparing for his college experience as soon as the 2022-23 season concludes — hopefully with another appearance at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I’ll head there as soon as the state series is over,” Schlabach said. He’ll train from April to June before starting school at Clarion in the fall.
Lakeland head wrestling coach Kevin Watkins said Schlabach has been in the Laker wrestling program since seventh grade. “You can tell some kids have it, and Keegan has always had it,” Watkins said. “His work ethic is second to none… the kid wrestles 365 days a year. He’s always working hard, always getting better. He’s been a leader for us.”
Watkins said there wasn’t any doubt Schlabach would wrestle at the next level.
“We were just waiting to see where,” Watkins said. “He’s a 4.0 (grade point average) student. This is a good fit for him.”
Watkins said he expects Schlabach will be on scholarship at Clarion by his sophomore year.
