One arrested Thursday
ANGOLA — Police made one arrest on Thursday.
A Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Cheryl A. Hamilton, 60, of the 600 block of West North Street, Fremont, at home on a charge of Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.
Hamilton was booked into the Steuben County Jail. Formal charges will be filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
