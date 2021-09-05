On any given day, multiple freight trains pass through DeKalb and Noble counties, with less traveling tracks in Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Although the number of train derailments and accidents are extremely low with-in the four-county area, local first responders have to be on the ready for potential disaster and havoc with multiple tracks crisscrossing the counties.
One such incident happened earlier this year July 21 when Auburn and Jackson Township fire crews were called to a train derailment on C.R. 46-A between C.R. 35 and C.R. 37 in DeKalb County.
Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said his department was ready when the call came.
“This is an issue we have dealt with for years,” he said. Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley agreed with VanZile as both communities sit on heavily traveled lines.
VanZile said upon being dispatched to the scene, he was immediately on the phone with representatives from CSX. During that conversation, he learned if there was any hazardous materials on the train.
Upon arriving on scene, VanZile said the first thing his crews had to do was slow down to figure out if there were any injuries or any hazardous materials aboard the train.
“When arriving on scene, we saw no smoke or fire in July, which was a good thing,” he said.
What they did find was 12 train cars carrying 74 intermodal containers twisted together, blocking both sides of the tracks and laying in the neighboring fields.
The Auburn Fire Department has trained extensively with CSX while the Kendallville Fire Department has trained with Norfolk Southern, which operates the lines traveling through Noble County including the cities of Ligonier and Kendallville. The Norfolk and Southern tracks also go through Waterloo and Butler in DeKalb County.
Both fire chiefs said the biggest thing they worry about is a crude oil spill or fire. Operating as regional hazmat teams, both departments are equipped with the necessary tools to control hazardous materials and crude oil spills.
McKinley said those resources can be short-lived though, so in the case of a large spill or fire, additional hazmat crews would be called in to assist in the wreckage.
CSX and Norfolk Southern both have their own response teams that are dispatched to the scene in the case of a wreck. Those teams can be as much as three hours away though.
In the case of the CSX crash in July, crews were sent to DeKalb County from Chicago, arriving hours after the initial crash. Once on scene, CSX crews worked throughout the night to clear the tracks and repair them. One rail line was reopened less than 24 hours after the crash.
“We rely on other departments with hazmat teams (in the case of a wreck), and they rely on us,” said McKinley.
To prepare for such incidents, the Kendallville Fire Department trains regularly to be prepared including running through a variety of scenarios. The departments work directly with county emergency management directors who are also part of the decision making on scene.
“We train on things that are specifically tied to our area,” McKinley said.
In Kendallville, that training deals with crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. Auburn deals mainly with crude oil. The training includes learning how to plug leaks and cool down anhydrous ammonia tanks.
McKinley said train cars and shipping containers are heavy duty, which helps in the case of a derailment because they are difficult to puncture or rip open.
VanZile said technology has made it a little easier when it comes to dealing with situations. Pictures of the July 21 scene were sent to CSX in a matter of minutes. This helps the railroad and responding agencies work together during a difficult situation.
In Steuben County, Angola Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty said his department doesn’t focus much on train derailments as the Indiana Northeastern Railroad only operates a handful of trains on county tracks. Those trains also travel at slow speeds.
Hagerty said his department deals more with semi truck crashes on Interstate 69 and the Indiana Toll Road.
Those wrecks can be just as difficult as train derailments because crews often don’t know what semi trucks are carrying until they arrive on scene. Many times, these wrecks include multiple vehicles and injuries.
Hagerty said his department trains on those issues that are viable to them such as auto extrication and hazmat spills. The department is also certified as hazardous materials technicians.
Fire crews receive up to 80 hours or more of hazardous materials training.
