PREP BASEBALL
Columbia City at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Huntington North at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
Homestead at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Central Noble at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
DeKalb at New Haven (Whispering Creek), 4 p.m.
Angola and Churubusco at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Angola and Hamilton at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Eastside at Garrett, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
MIAA Men’s Tournament semifinal, Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
MIAA Women’s Tournament semifinal, Trine at Albion, 4 p.m.
MIAA Men’s Tournament semifinal, Trine at Hope, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.