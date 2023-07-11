Four people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested on Monday by local police officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joshua D. Grant, 30, of the 1200 block of Lancaster Street, Bluffton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Daniel R. Lopez, 50, of the 900 block of Dover Drive, Wausseon, Ohio, arrested on C.R 1000E south of C.R. 300S, Hamilton, on a warrant alleging felony residential entry and misdemeanor criminal trespass and two counts of failure to appear in court.
• Ryan A. Nalley, 32, of the 5100 block f West C.R. 400N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Gary E. Thomas, 60, of the 4000 block of Nadina Curve, Fort Wayne, arrested on U.S. 20 at Metz Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
