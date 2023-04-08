ANGOLA — Freshman Debbie Hill has been doing it all for the NCAA Division III No. 3 Trine University softball team so far in 2023.
That continued on Saturday at SportONE/Parkview Field as Hill went the distance in the circle and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Thunder in a 1-0 win over Adrian College in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener for both schools.
The Thunder made it a sweep over the Bulldogs, winning the nightcap 3-1.
In the opener, Hill spun a gem, giving up just two hits and facing just 24 batters — three over the minimum. She fanned eight and walked just two in improving to 4-2 on the season.
The Thunder (19-3, 2-0 MIAA) collected 10 hits in the opener, but stranded nine runners.
Trine walked it off in the bottom of the seventh when Hill pulled a single down the right field line to drive in pinch runner Emily Wheaton. Wheaton came in to run for Cassie Woods after a one-out single.
In Game 2, the Thunder got all the runs they needed in the top of the first. Karley Trine singled to drive in her older sister Ellie.
Hill drove in Karley Trine with a sacrifice fly, then Woods managed to score from second base.
Thunder starter Anna Koeppl turned in five solid innings, giving up just one run on four hits and fanning four while walking none. Alexis Michon earned her first save for Trine with two innings of relief, giving up just two hits and no runs with a strikeout.
Karley Trine was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Game 2. Hill, filling the designated player spot in the lineup, was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Woods was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said it was nice to get the first two conference wins in the books.
“We would have liked to see some more runs pushed across,” Danklefsen said.
But the Thunder mentor was pleased to see his team rebound from a tough loss to Muskingum (Ohio) during a twin bill on Thursday.
“I thought we didn’t show up against Muskingum, and I was disappointed in that effort for sure,” Danklefsen said. “But we bounced back today.”
Adrian (15-9, 0-2) is now coached by someone familiar to Trine fans, former Thunder slugging first baseman Kaylee Fox, a two-time All-American who graduated in 2018.
“It was really weird to have to walk around the whole field” to get to the visiting dugout, Fox said with a laugh. “But it was pretty good to go against my alma mater and give them two really good games.”
Trine returns to action at Olivet Tuesday afternoon for another MIAA doubleheader. Adrian hosts Kalamazoo for a Tuesday twin bill.
