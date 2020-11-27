Whether it’s helping a neighbor or a stranger, showing up for an issue or people, or giving to worthy causes, people are encouraged to demonstrate generosity on GivingTuesday.
Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that was launched in 2012 to create a day that encourages people to do good.
GivingTuesday will kick off the charitable season by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1 and throughout the year.
“GivingTuesday is about giving of all types — some may choose to give a financial contribution to their favorite cause or a fundraising drive, others will opt to reach out to neighbors, start an advocacy campaign, donate goods or extra supplies, or just share gratitude. If you can show generosity and share kindness, you have something to give,” according to the GivingTuesday movement.
Over the years, the GivingTuesday idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities, according to the global generosity movement.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder.
“With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
This year, the effort may be extra impactful to many organizations and nonprofits who have had a rough 2020 due to COVID-19.
Last year, Image of Hope Ranch in rural Auburn participated in GivingTuesday by giving back. The facility offers a sanctuary of healing to children, teens and adults in need.
“This year we weren’t able to have fundraisers (due to COVID-19) so we’re going to ask for help,” said ranch operator Alisha Shank.
The organization has set up a GivingTuesday campaign on its website, imageofhoperanch.com. As part of Giving Tuesday, Image of Hope has launched its “5 for 5 Campaign,” where individuals are invited to donate $5 and then find five friends to donate, Shank said.
“We’re hoping for a ripple effect,” Shank added.
Shank said Image of Hope had scheduled nine fundraisers this year, including its popular Fall Fest. However, the organization was able to follow through with only one event — a golf outing.
Shank said Image of Hope has set a goal of raising $5,000 through GivingTuesday.
Despite having to cancel its fundraisers, the ranch was able to host 3,500 visits this year. She said the fact that activities take place outdoors and that families are not mixed allows participants to feel safe during the pandemic.
“We’ve had a wonderful year,” she said.
Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana serving DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, is also asking for donations to provide no-cost handicap ramps for low-income and fixed income seniors.
“Over two million Americans are trapped in their homes. Due to a lack of wheelchair ramps many people with mobility issues are physically unable to leave their houses and have become imprisoned,” said Habitat’s executive director Marianne Stanley.
“Our mission is to help transform lives — from the lives of people in need that we serve, to the lives of our volunteers and donors who experience life change through giving. Stanley said 100 percent of donations for ramps goes directly to the materials to build them.
“Join our efforts and give our forgotten neighbors the gift of freedom and mobility they deserve,” she urged.
Stanley said the free wheelchair ramps are built with the help of volunteers.
“Ramps are crucial for elderly home safety so that in the case of emergency elderly are able to exit the home quickly and safely,” she added.
A new Auburn church, The Gathering, hopes to raise enough funds on GivingTuesday to support upcoming programming that will be offered at its future location in West Edge Mall.
Pastor Nicki Tackett said the church is waiting for the state’s approval of an occupancy change at the facility and hopes to by moved in by January.
“What we’re really looking for is for people to support our community programming,” Tackett said.
Programs that will be provided, free of charge, include spiritual relationship building; mental health support and education; adult and youth cooking classes; youth groups; preschool storytime; a recovery program; adult and youth financial literacy; homework help; Sunday worship; meals; and simply a safe place to come and feel a sense of love and belonging, Tackett said.
Tackett said it costs $10,000 a month to operate The Gathering and its programs, and the church has set a goal of raising $120-150,000 on GivingTuesday that will cover a year’s worth of programs.
Donating is easy, Tackett said. Just go to thegatheringauburn.org and hit the “donate” button.
“In an era of global crisis and disconnection, we need new rituals to connect us. As the world’s largest giving movement, we believe we can go further, faster,” the GivingTuesday movement states.
“Our mission is to build a more just and generous world.”
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website, givingtuesday.org, Facebook page facebook.com/GivingTuesday, or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.
