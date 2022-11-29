A huge thank you to Hosler Realty Inc. and to the generous Kendallville area community.
Area businesses and individuals donated beautifully decorated Christmas trees and local folks donated delicious baked goods. All of these items were auction off Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hosler office building the proceeds were given to Helping Hands, a food pantry located in Rome City and serving 70-plus families every week.
We at Helping Hands are most grateful for your amazing generosity. Especially during this holiday season, we are reminded of our responsibility to assist those less fortunate than ourselves.
Again, we thank you so much for your outstanding support!
Most sincerely,
Your Helping Hands volunteers
Bob Arnold
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Rome City
