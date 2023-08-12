WEST LAFAYETTE — The 2023 Indiana Farmland & Cash Rental Rates Survey results were released this week in the August issue of the Purdue Agricultural Economics Report.
Todd Kuethe, who holds the Schrader Endowed Chair in Farmland Economics, reports that the value of top-quality Indiana farmland rose again in 2023, averaging $13,739 per acre in June which was 7.3% higher than reported a year earlier.
Average cash rental rates across the state also rose but by a more modest 2 to 2.5%, depending on land quality. You can learn more about Indiana farmland values and cash rental rates in a pair of Purdue Commercial AgCast video podcasts featuring survey highlights in a discussion format with Purdue ag economists Todd Kuethe, Michael Langemeier and me. The podcast recordings are available on our website, on all major podcast providers and the Center’s YouTube channel.
In a new post on our website, Nathan Thompson provides a discussion about using the Center’s updated Crop Basis Tool to forecast new crop corn and soybean basis in your area, for ethanol plants and for soybean processors. In the article, Thompson explains how you can view new crop basis forecasts by changing selections within the tool.
And in a timely new article as fall harvest approaches, recent Purdue graduate Gloria Lenfestey and Michael Langemeier take a look at constructing an optimal portfolio of corn and soybean marketing strategies using data from a southeast Indiana case farm. They conclude that diversifying marketing strategies can effectively reduce downside financial risk with only a slight decline in average net return per acre. Read the article to learn more about the strategies they examined and how the results played out over the last three decades.
Agricultural producer sentiment improved slightly in July as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose two points above its June reading to an index value of 123 as producers became more confident about the current situation on their farms.
The sentiment improvement was reflected in an improved outlook on making large investments in their farming operation. Producers also continue to be optimistic about future farmland values, especially when asked to look ahead five years.
Top concerns for farmers in the upcoming year continue to be high input costs followed by rising interest rates and the risk of lower prices for crops and livestock.
