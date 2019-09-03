Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail on Saturday and Sunday, according to jail records.
Eric A. Buss, 43, of the 500 block of West Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked Saturday at 7:11 p.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Boyd W. Combs, 64, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was booked Saturday at 1:22 p.m. on a warrant for a probation violation. He was held on $4,500 bond.
Kristi K. Ellis, 44, of the 600 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked Saturday at 6:09 p.m. on a court order.
Ethan A. Gil-Hernandez, 18, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was booked Sunday at 3:16 a.m. on a charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Quincey L. Gooden, 27, of the 7700 block of Bridgewater Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked Saturday at 9:58 a.m. on a court order.
Steve R. Goodman, 67, of the 9000 block of Hickory Glen Trail, Fort Wayne, was booked Saturday at 7:26 p.m. on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was held on $4,500 bond.
Jennifer S. Hagenbuch, 44, of the 600 block of South Wayne Street, Angola, was booked Saturday at 9:07 a.m. for a violation of drug court. She was held without bond.
Charles A. Lance, 58, of the 7400 block of 885 East Road, Fremont, was booked Saturday at 9:11 a.m. on a court order.
Tyler L. Schambers, 28, of the 500 block of West Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked Saturday at 7:11 p.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Brian C. Schott, 36, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was booked Saturday at 5:26 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He was held on $50,000 bond.
Logan T. Chriswell, 18, of the 500 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was booked Sunday at 7:13 p.m. on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He was held on $3,500 bond.
German A. Gomez, 40, of the 3100 block of South Victoria Street, Wichita, was booked Sunday at 12:19 a.m. on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Ricardo Gorostieta-Secundino, 41, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was booked Sunday at 2:38 p.m. on a charge of driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. He posted $3,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Brandon L. Mable, 23, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was booked Sunday at 8:31 p.m. on a warrant. He was held on $4,500 bond.
