Volleyball falls to Huntington North, Warsaw
In their first conference match of the season, the varsity volleyball squad fell short against Huntington North, losing 3-1 with scores of 23-25, 9-25, 25-20, 14-25. Stat leaders were: Shianne Brooke with 2 aces and 12 assists; Kendall Scott with 7 kills, Abigael Chapman with 5 blocks; and Sydney Boroff with 20 digs. The JV team won in three, 25-14, 22-25, 15-13. Kenzie Rhea recorded 4 aces and 4 kills, Jill Whaley also had 4 kills and Abby Price had 12 assists and 9 digs. Freshmen came up just short in both sets, losing in 2.
The Lady Eagles volleyball squads lost at home against Warsaw Tuesday, Sept. 17. The varsity team fell 25-18, 25-10, 25-15. Savanna Reed served 2 aces. Scott earned 4 kills and 4 blocks. Brooke had 8 assists. Boroff had 10 digs. The JV team lost in two sets, 25-13, 25-18. Price recorded 9 assists, and Mollie McCoy had 11 digs. The freshman team also lost in two sets.
Boys tennis struggles against East Noble
Columbia City fell 5-0 against East Noble Wednesday, Sept. 18. Kendall Smith (No. 1 singles) lost 0-6, 3-6. Eli Jones (No. 2 singles) won his first set 6-3, but fell 4-6, 1-6 for the loss. Noah Finfrock (No. 3 singles) fell 3-6, 1-6. Evan Cearbaugha nd Sid Singh (No. 1 doubles) fell 1-6, 2-6, and Tobey Krider and Josh Miner (No. 2 doubles) fell 0-6, 1-6. In JV play, Jaxon Crawford (No. 1 singles) lost 2-8. Nathan Hodges (No. 2 singles) lost 1-8. Andrei Jordan (No. 3 singles) lost 3-8. The No. 1 doubles team of Ben Kuhmichel and Peyton Pope lost 5-8, and Carson Aumspaugh and Jacob Reiff (No. 2 doubles) lost 4-8.
Girls golf beats Whitko, Leo
The Lady Eagles golf team defeated Whitko 186-197 at Eagle Glen Thursday, Sept. 19. Katie Hoag shot a 39, followed by Abby Piquignot with a 42, Carly Mabie with a 51, Katie Hoeppner with a 54, and Breanna Malcolm with a 57. Columbia City also beat Leo 186-190 Thursday, Sept. 12. Hoag led the team with a 40, followed by Piquignot at 46, Hoeppner at 47, Mabie at 53 and Lindsay McCammon at 58.
Tennis fights, falls to Manchester, Rochester
The Wildcats lost 4-1 at Manchester Thursday, Sept. 19. The No. 1 doubles team of Kaige Michael and Jackson Hollenbaugh delivered the team’s sole victory, 6-4, 6-3. The No. 2 doubles team of Braiden Wolfe and Jonathon Strayer fought hard, but fell 4-6, 5-7. David Ousley (No. 1 singles), Aiden Hoffman (No. 2 singles) and Bryce Tucker all lost in two sets.
The boys fell 5-0 against conference rivals Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 18. Ousley (No. 1 singles) and Hoffman (No. 2 singles) both fell 3-6, 2-6. Tucker (No. 3 singles) lost 4-6, 0-6. The No. 1 doubles team of Michael and Hollenbaugh lost 1-6, 2-6, while Wolfe and Strayer (No. 2 doubles) fell 3-6, 0-6.
Girls soccer loses against Manchester, Wabash
Despite another 31 saves from keeper Kaylee (Kiwi) Gaff, the Lady ‘Cats fell 2-0 against Manchester Wednesday, Sept. 18. Four days earlier, Gaff recorded 28 saves in a 6-0 loss against Wabash.
Volleyball defeated by Southwood, Central Noble
The Lady ‘Cats varsity squad lost 3-0 against Southwood at home Thursday, Sept. 19, scoring 25-22, 25-17, 25-14. Morgan Howard led with 13 kills. Claire Keirn and Haley Howard both served 2 aces. Reese Bradford recorded 23 assists. Keirn also had 5 digs. Jadin Parrett had 2 blocks. Whitko also fell in straight sets to Central Noble Tuesday, Sept. 17, scoring 25-20, 25-22, 25-16.. Morgan Howard earned 13 kills and 7 digs. Bradford had 35 assists. Abbi Frank served 3 aces, and Parrett put up 3 blocks.
Compiled by David Fenker
