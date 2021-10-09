OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s football team forced four turnovers and got a big play on special teams in defeating Olivet 35-14 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon at Cutler Athletic Complex.
The Thunder are the only MIAA team that is 2-0 in conference play and is one of two teams in the MIAA without a loss. Hope is 1-0 and has this weekend off.
At Olivet, the Comets cut a 14-point deficit in half with a 15-yard touchdown run by Nyassinu Crowell Jr. and Samuel Roose’s extra point kick to make it 21-14 early in the fourth quarter.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Trine’s Josh Davis returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. The Thunder (4-2 overall) regained the 14-point advantage on Ryan Hibbets’ point-after kick.
After Trine forced Olivet three and out, the Thunder scored again a little over three minutes later on Xaine Kirby’s 43-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left.
Trine had no turnovers and held Olivet (4-1, 1-1 MIAA) to just one sack. The Comets led the conference in quarterback sacks with 17 coming into Saturday’s game.
Thunder linebacker Kyle Naif recovered a fumble and returned it 68 yards midway through the third quarter to give Trine a 14-0 lead.
Trine quarterback Alex Price was 8-of-14 passing for 102 yards and threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Seth Vargo early in the second quarter and of 44 yards to Kyran Pearson in the third quarter. Price also ran for 68 yards on 13 carries.
Kirby, the MIAA’s leading rusher, ran for 140 yards on 16 carries.
On defense, Naif, Angel Sanchez, Keysean Amison and Tyler Pollard had seven total tackles apiece for the Thunder. Sanchez, Jaylin Page and Camden Nagel each had an interception.
Crowell had 15 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns for Olivet. Freshman and Homestead High School graduate Evan Ormsby was 15-of-29 passing for 208 yards, but threw three interceptions.
Trine will be off next weekend and will return to action Oct. 23 at home against Kalamazoo for a 1 p.m. opening kickoff.
