Prep Football Eastside names Alyx Brandewie new varsity head coach
BUTLER — Eastside High School officials announced the hiring of Alyx Brandewie as the school’s new varsity coach on Tuesday morning.
Brandewie was the head football coach at Manchester High School for the past three seasons, compiling a record of 8-22 and winning a Class 2A sectional game this past fall. He was an assistant coach for the Squires from 2016 to 2018.
Brandewie was also an assistant football coach at his alma mater Minster High School, Ohio, in 2019. Minster is located in the southern part of northwest Ohio roughly four miles north of Fort Loramie, Ohio, and around 20 miles east of the Ohio-Indiana state line.
“Grateful for the opportunity and ready to get started,” Brandewie wrote in a tweet Tuesday afternoon @CoachBrandewie. “I can’t wait to keep raising #TheStandard and get to work with a group of relentless athletes and coaches.”
Brandewie replaces Todd Mason, who led the Blazers to 54 wins, two 2A sectional championships and a 2A regional title in six seasons.
College Basketball Thunder guard Sidney Wagner named 3rd Team All-American
ANGOLA — Trine University sophomore guard Sidney Wagner was recently picked a Third Team All-American by D3hoops.com.
Wagner is the seventh Thunder women’s basketball player to receive All-American honors and the third in Trine’s NCAA Division III era.
Wagner had 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 per game this past season in leading the Thunder to a 23-7 record, a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championship and the Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament. She shot 49.4% from the field (172-348), including 37.4% from three-point range (37-99).
Prep Softball Chargers beat Wayne, but beat by Wawasee to fall to 1-2
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee 8-3 on Tuesday.
Ava Couture was 3-for-3, hit by a pitch, and scored two runs for the Warriors (2-0). Jaclynn Worrell and Haylee Allen each had two runs batted in.
On Monday in Fort Wayne, the Chargers (1-2) beat Wayne in five innings.
Hailey Moser and Julia Vargas each had three runs and two hits for West Noble. Moser and Riley Krider each had two runs batted in. Jacelynn McDonald also had two hits.
Krider was the winning pitcher for the Chargers, allowing one earned run and two hits in three innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Kaycee Klingaman pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
In Ligonier Friday, West Noble lost its season opener to Goshen 9-1. Trine University commit Tyra Marcum threw a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts and hit a home run for the RedHawks.
Lakers fall at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Lakeland opened its season with a 4-0 loss at Wawasee on Monday.
Haylee Allen threw a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks for the Warriors. She also went 4-for-4 offensively with two doubles.
Kaitlyn Keck had two hits for the Lakers. Cassidi Parham took the pitching loss, allowing four earned runs, six hits and four walks in six innings and striking out seven.
DeKalb defeated in two games
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — DeKalb was defeated in two games in the Southern Warrior Classic Monday.
The Barons were defeated 15-0 by Ardmore (Alabama) and 11-1 by Stewarts Creek (Tennessee).
Ardmore broke the game open against the Barons with six runs in the second and scored eight more in the third.
Lillie Cserep had the only hit for DeKalb.
The Barons trailed only 2-1 after three innings against Stewarts Creek, but gave up five runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth.
Katie Waters homered for DeKalb’s only run and was 2-for-3. Cserep, Rylee Moore and Summer Haverstock also had hits for DeKalb.
Prep Baseball Eagles lose to Bishop Luers
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco lost its season-opening game to Bishop Luers 10-0 in five innings on Monday.
Charlie Stanski threw a one-hit shutout for the Knights. Johnny Bloom had four hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Warner Ott had the lone hit for the Eagles. Brennan Gaff drew a walk. Three Churubusco pitchers issued 12 walks.
College Baseball Polar Bears get by Trine
ANGOLA — Trine lost to Ohio Northern 5-3 on Tuesday at Jannen Field.
The Polar Bears (12-6) scored three unearned runs in the top of the first inning, but the Thunder scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to tie it.
Andrew Stechschulte doubled home the go-ahead run for ONU in the sixth inning. The Polar Bears added an unearned run in the ninth for insurance.
Kade Keele pitched well in long relief of Trine, but took the loss. He allowed one earned run and three hits in five and one-third innings. He struck out four, walked three and hit a batter.
Dalton Nikirk and DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes each had two hits for the Thunder (9-9). Adam Stefanelli doubled and drove in a run.
College Softball Michon honored by MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University junior Alexis Michon was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Pitch of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Michon was the winning pitcher in the Thunder’s 8-1 victory at home against Ohio Northern in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. She allowed an earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks over five innings.
Trine (12-2) stayed in third in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll this week. Salisbury stayed at No. 1, and Christopher Newport (Va.) remained at No. 2.
College Track & Field East Noble High School graduate Summers honored by MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University senior thrower Madelyn Summers of Kendallville was recently named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
In the Thrills in the Hills Open late last week at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., Summers was fourth in the hammer throw with a throw of 145 feet, 6 inches, seventh in the shot put at 38-9.75 and 13th in the discus at 106-8.
A couple of changes have been made to Trine’s outdoor track and field schedule. The Michigan State Spartan Invitational is only a one-day event and will be held on Friday.
Trine switched events next week and will be Fort Wayne for Indiana Tech’s Good Friday Invitational, which will take place on April 7.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores from the week of March 20.
Bowlers of the week were Jeremy Lash for men (126 pins above average), Carrie Quinn for women (138) and Kylye Snyder for youth (170).
MEN: Moose — Ty Cowan 268, 762 series, Tom Slaughter 267, 718 series, Greg Dini 267, Kaden Arnold 251. Booster — Chris Desper 289, Jim Smith 269, Tyler Woodward 261, Logan Sparkman 257, Matt Liggett 255. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 268, 700 series, Rocky Barrand 267. Masters & Slaves — Ryan Smith 270, Rocky Sattison 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 241, 643 series, Trina Williams 211, 530 series, Megan Books 210, 557 series, Maggie Johnson 520 series, Ashley Eddingfield 511 series. Tuesday Ladies — Jane Ellert 203, 543 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 244, 644 series, Heather Newman 213, 640 series, Cheyenne Woods 205, 593 series, Nycole Adcox 513 series.
YOUTH: Ray Chalfin 234, 668 series, Josh Wirges 227, 663 series, Hayden Dibble 226, 613 series, Elizabeth Jones 224, 547 series, Adam Snyder 224, Max McGinnis 222, Kylye Snyder 224, 638 series, Ian Miller 204, Jett Krebs 202, Harlee Toy 540 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.