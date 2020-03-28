LaGrange at a Glance
Population: 2,715
Government: Town council, town manager, clerk-treasurer
Fire: LaGrange Fire Department
Police: LaGrange Police Department
Utilities: Water and sewer provided by the city Natural Gas: NIPSCO Electric: NIPSCO, LaGrange County REMC Phone: CenturyLink, Internet: MediaCom, CenturyLink
Education: Lakeland School Corporation
Parks: Town park
Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital
Attractions: Maple Wood Nature Center
Events: LaGrange County 4-H Fair, Gas & Steam Show, Corn School, Maple Syrup Days
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 1201 N. Townline Road
Police: A: 1201 N. Townline Road P: 463-7031 Town Marshal: Richard Snyder
Fire: A: 1201 N. Townline Road P: 463-3139 Fire Chief: Dave Elick
Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road P: 463-9000
Post Office: A: 300 S. Detroit St. P: 463-2844 Hours: M-F 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat 9-11 a.m.
Library: LaGrange County Public Library A: 203 W. Spring St. Hours: M-Th 9 a.m.-8 p.m., F-Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m. W: www.lagrange.lib.in.us/
Recycling: LaGrange Street Department, Nursery Street, LaGrange
Meetings
Town Council: 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. at Town Hall
