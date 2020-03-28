LaGrange at a Glance

Population: 2,715

Government: Town council, town manager, clerk-treasurer

Fire: LaGrange Fire Department

Police: LaGrange Police Department

Utilities: Water and sewer provided by the city Natural Gas: NIPSCO Electric: NIPSCO, LaGrange County REMC Phone: CenturyLink, Internet: MediaCom, CenturyLink

Education: Lakeland School Corporation

Parks: Town park

Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Attractions: Maple Wood Nature Center

Events: LaGrange County 4-H Fair, Gas & Steam Show, Corn School, Maple Syrup Days

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 1201 N. Townline Road

Police: A: 1201 N. Townline Road P: 463-7031 Town Marshal: Richard Snyder

Fire: A: 1201 N. Townline Road P: 463-3139 Fire Chief: Dave Elick

Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road P: 463-9000

Post Office: A: 300 S. Detroit St. P: 463-2844 Hours: M-F 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat 9-11 a.m.

Library: LaGrange County Public Library A: 203 W. Spring St. Hours: M-Th 9 a.m.-8 p.m., F-Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m. W: www.lagrange.lib.in.us/

Recycling: LaGrange Street Department, Nursery Street, LaGrange

Meetings

Town Council: 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. at Town Hall

