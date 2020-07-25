KENDALLVILLE — The Indiana Pesticide Clean Sweep Project collects and disposes of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides (weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, miticides).
The Clean Sweep event will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Noble County Fairgrounds, 580 Fair St., Kendallville. Other dates are scheduled for sites across Indiana.
Clean Sweep is an opportunity to legally dispose of unwanted products at little or no cost. This disposal service is free for up to 250 pounds per participant. There is a charge of $2 per pound for amounts more than 250 pounds.
To participate, complete the Pesticide Clean Sweep Planning Form to the best of your ability. This form can be found at the Purdue Extension-Noble County website: www.extension.purdue.edu/noble.
Mail, fax or e-mail the completed form to Garret Creason at 765-494-4331 or gcreaso@purdue.edu no later than Monday, Aug. 10. Bring labeled, leak-free and safe-to-transport containers to the collection site. DO NOT mix materials. In case of an emergency, participants should bring a list of products they are carrying and a contact phone number.
COVID-19 Guidelines: Participants should stay in their vehicle when they arrive and a team member will check them in. The team will unload one vehicle at a time to maintain physical distancing. Face masks are encouraged if participants must exit their vehicle.
Schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, agribusiness dealers, government units, or any others are eligible to participate.
Participants submitting the planning form by Aug 10 will be contacted immediately if cancellation is necessary.
