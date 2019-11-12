AUBURN — Common Council members voted Monday for an annexation adding 5% to Auburn’s land area.
The Morningstar Road/Bridgewater North Annexation takes in an estimated 70-90 new residents, but its potential future population is 257, a city report said.
None of the existing residents came to Monday’s council meeting to object. If the council passes the annexation on a final vote in December, the 262-acre site would become part of the city on June 30, 2020.
The annexation area now includes 38 homes, with 16 along Morningstar Road and 22 in the Bridgewater North subdivision, north of Morningstar Road.
Bridgewater North still has 67 undeveloped lots for new homes in the future, creating the potential for more population growth.
Although no residents attended the council meeting, six public workshops attracted 16 people to ask questions about the annexation, said Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the city’s Department of Building, Planning and Development.
Schweitzer said Mayor Norm Yoder has made a commitment to install 20 antique-style streetlights and poles along Morningstar Road, east of Cedar Creek. Elsewhere, the annexed area will receive 24 standard streetlights.
Upon annexation, all residents will receive weekly garbage collection and biweekly recycling collection like other city residents. The annexed area already is connected to city water, sewer and eleetric services.
A report on the annexation said homes that are being constructed in the Bridgewater North subdivision range in value from $250,000-$350,000.
