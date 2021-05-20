Angola resident earns University of Evansville Dean’s List honor
ANGOLA — Morgan O’Beirne, a student at the University of Evansville earned Dean’s List Honors for the spring 2021 semester. O’Beirne is studying Music Education at UE.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts and sciences-based university located in Evansville. UE offers more than 70 areas of study across the undergraduate and graduate levels.
U.S. News & World Report recognizes UE as the #4 Best Regional University in the Midwest.
For more information, visit evansville.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.