ANGOLA — Trine University's Fall 2019 Humanities Symposia continues Tuesday with "What You See is (Not) What You Get."
The Symposia is presented by Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication. Sessions are held in Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, with each symposium set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Jeanette Goddard, chair of Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, will discuss "The Deceived," an Italian comedy first published in 1532.
"Assumed to be the source play for Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," the play involves mistaken identities, family members that were thought to be dead and cross-dressing nuns," said Goddard. "In a playful way, this comedy deals with the serious topics of pursuing what you want, of using deceit to overcome obstacles and, ultimately, what community should look like."
Trine's Humanities Symposia is free and open to the public. Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by time for any questions, which usually leads to a total time of one hour. Wells Theater seats 75 guests, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, assistant professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
