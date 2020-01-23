Important Numbers & Addresses

Post Office: 7:30-11:30 a.m. M-F, 8-10 a.m. Sat

Fire Dept.:

Police Dept.: Noble County Sheriff’s Dept.

Hospital: P: 347-8700 A: 401 Sawyer Rd, Kendallville

Library: Noble County Public Library-West Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M T W F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat A: 120 Jefferson St.

Recycling Center: Behind the county highway department in Albion, U.S. 6 just west of S.R. 5 in Ligonier

Wawaka at a Glance

Population: 2,026

Education: West Noble School Corp.

Health: Parkview Noble Hospital

Fire Dept.: Sparta Township Fire Department

Police Dept.: Noble County Sheriff

Utilities: Telephone: LigTel; Electric: Noble REMC; Gas: NIPSCO; Internet: Frontier, Mediacom, LigTel; Water: Trash: Cable TV: Mediacom

Parks: Wawaka Ball Field

