Important Numbers & Addresses
Post Office: 7:30-11:30 a.m. M-F, 8-10 a.m. Sat
Fire Dept.:
Police Dept.: Noble County Sheriff’s Dept.
Hospital: P: 347-8700 A: 401 Sawyer Rd, Kendallville
Library: Noble County Public Library-West Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M T W F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat A: 120 Jefferson St.
Recycling Center: Behind the county highway department in Albion, U.S. 6 just west of S.R. 5 in Ligonier
Wawaka at a Glance
Population: 2,026
Education: West Noble School Corp.
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital
Fire Dept.: Sparta Township Fire Department
Police Dept.: Noble County Sheriff
Utilities: Telephone: LigTel; Electric: Noble REMC; Gas: NIPSCO; Internet: Frontier, Mediacom, LigTel; Water: Trash: Cable TV: Mediacom
Parks: Wawaka Ball Field
