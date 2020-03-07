WHITEWATER, Wis. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team is going back to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the second time in three years after defeating Redlands, California, 69-49 in a second-round game Saturday night at Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Kachel Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (21-7) stayed with Trine for a half. They overcame a six-point deficit in the first quarter to draw even at 32 at the intermission.
The Thunder (22-6) separated themselves from Redlands in the third quarter, outscoring the California squad 19-5.
Trine, who played without starting frontcourt player Shay Herbert, held Redlands to 17% shooting from the field in the second half (4-24).
Senior guard Katy Steers led the Thunder with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kayla Wildman had 15 points and Kelsy Taylor had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tara Bieniewicz added eight points for Trine, and Rachel Stewart chipped in with three assists off the bench.
Kellis Dack had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Trine will play Bowdoin, Maine (27-2) in its first sectional game on Friday at a school to be determined early this week.
