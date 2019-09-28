Everyone knows a Thanksgiving turkey contains a hormone that makes you sleepy called tryptophan, and everyone has experienced the urge to take a nap after certain large meals.
Indeed, foods can have an effect on our sleep, though the extent of that effect is up for debate.
Tryptophan is an amino acid that is part of the “building block” of serotonin, low levels of which can contribute to insomnia, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
However, other foods such as eggs, chicken, fish and nuts contain about the same amount of tryptophan as turkey, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
Though tryptophan is present in these foods, “evidence is mixed as to whether the amount in food is enough to change your sleep,” according to the National Sleep Foundation.
Other foods that may assist with sleep are those high in carbohydrates, as these “make tryptophan more available to the brain,” according to the National Sleep Foundation.
In addition, proteins can help promote sleepiness as well, so the best bedtime snacks are light ones that balance healthy carbs with small amounts of protein, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
On the other hand, fatty, fried or spicy foods that might affect the stomach should be avoided before bed, according to the National Sleep Foundation, as will eating too much.
“You should avoid eating a large meal right before bed as this will cause disruption,” Amanda Watson, DeKalb Health director of the respiratory therapy department and sleep center, wrote in an email. “Also you should absolutely avoid anything with caffeine in it, like chocolate, or foods that can exacerbate reflux. A light healthy snack is OK.”
Here are some more guidelines from the National Sleep Foundation:
Complex carbs: Avoid white bread, refined pasta and sugary baked goods, which may actually reduce serotonin levels and impair sleep. Instead, try whole grains such as popcorn, oatmeal or whole-wheat crackers with nut butter.
Nuts: Nuts are a good source of heart-healthy fats. Almonds and walnuts, specifically, contain melatonin, a hormone that helps to regulate your sleep/wake cycle.
Cottage cheese: Foods that are high in lean protein, like cottage cheese, also pack the amino acid tryptophan. Serotonin is a brain chemical and low levels of it can contribute to insomnia. To sweeten it up, top the cottage cheese with raspberries, which are rich sources of melatonin.
Bedtime tea: A nightly cup of caffeine-free tea can be a good relaxing ritual. Chamomile, ginger and peppermint are good calming choices.
Warm milk: Scientifically, there may be some link between the tryptophan and melatonin content of milk and improved sleep. But perhaps more powerful is the psychological link between warm milk and bedtime as a child.
Fruits: Certain fruits that contain melatonin may help you fall asleep faster and wake up less often during the night. For instance, tart cherry juice and whole tart cherries contain a lot of melatonin; bananas, pineapple and oranges are also sources of melatonin. If you have insomnia, eating two kiwis before bed can increase your sleep duration by an hour over the course of a month. Other fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants — like berries, prunes, raisins and plums — may have a similar effect by helping to counteract the oxidative stress caused by a sleep disorder.
