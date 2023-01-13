AUBURN — Jean Balfour Stevenson, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Astal at Auburn assisted living, Auburn, Indiana.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 13, 1926, to Christopher and Ann (Gehrlein) Stevenson.
After graduating from high school, Jean earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Franklin College. She went on to Indiana University and earned an MA in biology.
She and her parents eventually moved to Detroit, Michigan. While living there, Jean was an educator as Associate Professor of Biology at Detroit Institute of Technology for 17 years. When that school closed, she was a lab technician at Henry Ford Hospital.
Jean retired in 1980, and moved back to Indiana: first in Angola, Indiana, and later in Fort Wayne. While in Angola, Jean was a member of Angola Methodist Church and participated in the bell choir.
Jean did taxes for nursing home residents and indigent people, both in Detroit and Angola. While in Fort Wayne, Jean volunteered at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. She was a Master Gardener and volunteered at the extension center.
Jean was a member of Good Shepherd Methodist Church and enjoyed singing with the seniors group. Jean's travels to the Holy Land and China were the highlights of her life.
She lived many years at senior housing at Cameron Woods in Angola.
Jean has no surviving relatives.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
Burial will be at a later date in Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana.
