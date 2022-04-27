Noble County is home to some 117 lakes with a variety of fishing and boating experiences. Here is information on favorites.
Bear Lake
2 miles southwest of Wolf Lake — 136 acres, 59 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, largemouth bass, sunfish, northern pile
Big Lake
Big Lake along SR 109, 4 miles south of Wolf Lake — 228 acres, 70 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, large mouth bass, crappie, sunfish, northern pike
Bixler Lake
East side of Kendallville — 117 acres, 43 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, bass, channel catfish, northern pike
Crane Lake
Along C.R. 500 S, 1/2 mile east of S.R. 109 — 28 acres, 35 feet deep. Public access: state-owned, north side of lake. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, largemouth bass, redear, crappie, bullhead
Cree Lake
Along S.R. 3, 4 miles north of Kendallville — 76 acres, 26 feet deep. Public access: state-owned, west side of lake. Fishing: Largemouth bass, bluegill, sunfish, perch, bullhead, crappie
Crooked Lake
Along S.R. 109, 4 miles south of Wolf Lake — 206 acres, 108 feet deep. Public access: State-owned, west side of lake. Fishing: Yellow perch, bluegill, trout, largemouth bass
Diamond Lake
4 miles southeast of Ligonier at junction of C.R. 600N & 500 W — 105 acres, 81 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, crappie, large mouth bass, small mouth bass, northern pike, perch, sunfish
Eagle Lake
5 miles southeast of Ligonier at junction of C.R. 500N & 600 W — 81 acres, 49 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, large mouth, bull head, red ear, sunfish, crappie
Engle Lake
2 miles southeast of Ligonier off CR 750W — 48 acres, 29 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, red ear, bull head, large mouth, sunfish, crappie
Indian Village Lake
Near S.R. 5 at Indian Village, includes Druley, Gordy, Rider and Village Lakes — 105 acres. Fishing: Bluegill.
Knapp Lake
5 miles west of Wolf Lake — 88 acres, 59 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth, sunfish, redear, perch, bullhead, northern pike, crappie
Little Long Lake
1 mile north of Kendallville.
Loon Lake
2 miles west of S.R. 109 on Noble-Whitley County Line — 222 acres, 92 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, yellow perch, muskellunge, largemouth bass.
Mallard Roost
3 miles west of Wawaka. Fishing: Carp
Sacarider Lake
3 miles west of Kendallville off C.R. 600N — 33 acres, 60 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, large mouth, crappie, bullhead, red ear, sunfish
Sand-River Lakes
Chain O’ Lakes State Park, south of Albion — 125 acres, 51 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, trout, crappie. Electric motors only, natural surroundings.
Skinner Lake
2 miles east of Albion off S.R. 8 — 125 acres, 32 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, muskellunge. Waterskiing available.
Smalley Lake
4 miles east of Wilmot along C.R. 850W — 69 acres, 49 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, largemouth, sunfish, redear, crappie, bullhead
Sparta Lake
West side of Kimmell — 31 acres, 10 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, sunfish, largemouth, crappie, bullhead
Sylvan Lake
Rome City — 669 acres, 36 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie. Waterskiing available.
Tamarack Lake
(West Lakes) 2 miles west of Rome City — 50 acres, 37 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill
Upper Long Lake
2 miles northeast of Wolf Lake — 86 acres, 54 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, sunfish, bullhead, perch, crappie, northern pike
West Lakes
3 miles west of Rome City — 454 acres. Fishing: Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, northern pike. Skiing available on Waldron Lake.
