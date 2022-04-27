Noble County is home to some 117 lakes with a variety of fishing and boating experiences. Here is information on favorites.

Bear Lake

2 miles southwest of Wolf Lake — 136 acres, 59 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, largemouth bass, sunfish, northern pile

Big Lake

Big Lake along SR 109, 4 miles south of Wolf Lake — 228 acres, 70 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, large mouth bass, crappie, sunfish, northern pike

Bixler Lake

East side of Kendallville — 117 acres, 43 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, bass, channel catfish, northern pike

Crane Lake

Along C.R. 500 S, 1/2 mile east of S.R. 109 — 28 acres, 35 feet deep. Public access: state-owned, north side of lake. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, largemouth bass, redear, crappie, bullhead

Cree Lake

Along S.R. 3, 4 miles north of Kendallville — 76 acres, 26 feet deep. Public access: state-owned, west side of lake. Fishing: Largemouth bass, bluegill, sunfish, perch, bullhead, crappie

Crooked Lake

Along S.R. 109, 4 miles south of Wolf Lake — 206 acres, 108 feet deep. Public access: State-owned, west side of lake. Fishing: Yellow perch, bluegill, trout, largemouth bass

Diamond Lake

4 miles southeast of Ligonier at junction of C.R. 600N & 500 W — 105 acres, 81 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, crappie, large mouth bass, small mouth bass, northern pike, perch, sunfish

Eagle Lake

5 miles southeast of Ligonier at junction of C.R. 500N & 600 W — 81 acres, 49 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, large mouth, bull head, red ear, sunfish, crappie

Engle Lake

2 miles southeast of Ligonier off CR 750W — 48 acres, 29 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, red ear, bull head, large mouth, sunfish, crappie

Indian Village Lake

Near S.R. 5 at Indian Village, includes Druley, Gordy, Rider and Village Lakes — 105 acres. Fishing: Bluegill.

Knapp Lake

5 miles west of Wolf Lake — 88 acres, 59 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth, sunfish, redear, perch, bullhead, northern pike, crappie

Little Long Lake

1 mile north of Kendallville.

Loon Lake

2 miles west of S.R. 109 on Noble-Whitley County Line — 222 acres, 92 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, yellow perch, muskellunge, largemouth bass.

Mallard Roost

3 miles west of Wawaka. Fishing: Carp

Sacarider Lake

3 miles west of Kendallville off C.R. 600N — 33 acres, 60 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, large mouth, crappie, bullhead, red ear, sunfish

Sand-River Lakes

Chain O’ Lakes State Park, south of Albion — 125 acres, 51 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, trout, crappie. Electric motors only, natural surroundings.

Skinner Lake

2 miles east of Albion off S.R. 8 — 125 acres, 32 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, muskellunge. Waterskiing available.

Smalley Lake

4 miles east of Wilmot along C.R. 850W — 69 acres, 49 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, largemouth, sunfish, redear, crappie, bullhead

Sparta Lake

West side of Kimmell — 31 acres, 10 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, perch, sunfish, largemouth, crappie, bullhead

Sylvan Lake

Rome City — 669 acres, 36 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie. Waterskiing available.

Tamarack Lake

(West Lakes) 2 miles west of Rome City — 50 acres, 37 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill

Upper Long Lake

2 miles northeast of Wolf Lake — 86 acres, 54 feet deep. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, sunfish, bullhead, perch, crappie, northern pike

West Lakes

3 miles west of Rome City — 454 acres. Fishing: Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, northern pike. Skiing available on Waldron Lake.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.