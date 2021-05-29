KENDALLVILLE — Five players from East Noble and two from DeKalb received recognition on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls softball team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Senior outfielder Avan Beiswanger represented East Noble on the first team. Designated player Maliah Hampshire, corner infielder Carly Turner and catcher Lauren Lash all made the second team. Middle infielder Elliot Rouch received honorable metion.
Corner infielder Brenna Spangler made the second team for DeKalb, and middle infielder Jayla Brown was given honorable mention.
Conference champion Leo led the first team with five selections and Norwell had three. Bellmont and Huntington North had two each.
All-Northeast 8 Softball
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Ellie Sauder, So., Leo.
Catcher — Megan Stephan, Jr., Huntington North; Hannah Troyer, Jr., Norwell.
Corner infield — Colleen Caylor, Sr., Norwell; Lauren Bleke, Jr., Bellmont; Emma Helvie, So., Huntington North.
Middle infield — Ally Burton, Jr., Norwell; Brooke Lickey, Jr., Columbia City; Ali Davis, Sr., Leo .
Outfield — Simia Spahiev, Sr., Leo; Kenzie Fuelling, Jr., Bellmont; Avan Beiswanger, Sr., East Noble; Joslynn Peters, So., Leo.
Designated player — Bryiana Haines, So., Leo.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Natalie Haselby, Jr., Columbia City.
Catcher — Lauren Lash, Sr., East Noble; Kayla Heckman, Sr., Bellmont.
Corner infield — Bethany Haselby, Fr., Columbia City; Brenna Spangler, Jr., DeKalb; Carly Turner, Sr., East Noble.
Middle infield — Reece Douglas, So., Huntington North; Lauren Daniels, Sr., Leo; Paige Busick, Jr., Bellmont.
Outfield — Kianna Jennings, So., Huntington North; Raygan Williams, Sr., Norwell; Abby Pequignot, Jr., Columbia City.
Designated player — Maliah Hampshire, Sr., East Noble.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher — Ava Poulson, Fr., Huntington North.
Catcher — Makena Markle, So., Leo; Haley Webb, So., Columbia City.
Corner infield — Haylee Schott, So., Leo; Leah May, So., Leo; Madison Levy, Sr., Huntington North.
Middle infield — Elliot Rouch, So., East Noble; Hayley Urban, Sr., Columbia City; Jayla Brown, Jr., DeKalb.
Honorable mention — Jordan Markley, Fr., Norwell; Lena Viggiano, So., Leo; Rachel Blake, So., Bellmont.
