Three arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
• Steven J. Messer, 32, of the 200 block of Henry Place, arrested at the Angola Police Department on charges of felony child exploitation.
• Travis J. VanWagner, 41, of the 300 block of East Stocker Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joseph P. York, 71, of the 1500 block of West 46th Avenue, Kennewick, Washington, arrested at the jail on a felony charge of non support of a dependent child.
