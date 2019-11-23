INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Farm Bureau leaders and staff met with legislators at the Statehouse this week to discuss Farm Bureau’s legislative priorities for 2020.
Legislators were invited to attend Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Organization Day Breakfast at the Statehouse. Members of the Indiana Farm Bureau board of directors, including President Randy Kron and Vice President Kendell Culp, along with the organization’s public policy team spoke with legislators during the event.
Indiana Farm Bureau said its policy creation process begins with each county Farm Bureau. All counties have the opportunity to make policy suggestions for the upcoming year. The recommendations are brought before a resolutions committee to be considered before they reach the delegate session, which was held Aug. 24 with more than 250 member representatives. After the delegate session, board of directors identified the key issues members and staff will focus on at the Statehouse when the General Assembly reconvenes.
“Through our robust network of farmers and agriculture professionals in the state, we are able to identify the most pressing issues of concern for Indiana farmers each and every year,” Kron said. “Our members put a lot of time and effort into identifying the industry’s biggest needs and crafting them into the organization’s policy positions for the coming year.”
Indiana Farm Bureau’s policy priorities for 2020 are:
• Expand health benefits available to Indiana agriculture.
• Limit referenda that burden landowners.
• Implement land-use planning that protects farms and farmland while promoting rural economic growth.
• Protect property rights and local control.
• Continue expansion of rural broadband.
• Improve assessment uniformity across the property tax base.
“This year, the General Assembly will be reviewing health care costs, and at Farm Bureau we have been doing the same” said Katrina Hall, Indiana Farm Bureau director of public policy. “Our members are very concerned about the current cost of health care, so one of our biggest priorities for the year is to figure out how we can help lower their costs. As always, we also will remain focused on property rights, local control, the expansion of rural broadband and land-use planning.”
When the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly begins in January, Indiana Farm Bureau members will visit with their legislators to advocate for this year’s policy positions, the organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.