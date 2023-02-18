“Laissez les bon temps rouler.”
Translated, this French-Cajun saying means “Let the good times roll” and encapsulates the Mardi Gras spirit.
Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is the annual celebration that culminates on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. This year, Mardi Gras will be observed Tuesday, Feb. 21.
New Orleans is known for hosting the principal Mardi Gras Carnival celebration in the United States. But you don’t have to travel to New Orleans to join in the festivities. Here are a few ideas for celebrating Mardi Gras at home.
Mardi Gras indulgent food
Mardi Gras menus should incorporate a variety of dishes that are traditionally eaten during the Carnival season. Suggested dishes for at-home celebrations include red beans and rice, jambalaya and gumbo.
Creole chefs in New Orleans serve this type of jambalaya. It is different from the Cajun dish and includes tomatoes. This recipe is from Neal Corman and Chris Peterson’s “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook.”
Jambalaya
Serves 4 to 6
Seasoning Mix
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1 1/4 teaspoons cracked black pepper
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 1/4 teaspoons sweet paprika
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
Jambalaya
2 pounds boneless, skin-on chicken thighs
12 shrimp, peeled, deveined, tail on
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1/4 cup olive oil, divided
5 ounces andouille sausage, finely diced
4 ounces Tasso ham, finely diced
2 cups finely diced yellow onions
1 cup finely diced celery
1 1/2 cups finely diced green bell pepper
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
3 dried bay leaves
1 3/4 cups converted rice
2 cups finely diced fresh plum tomatoes
1 cup clam juice
2 cups chicken stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
1. In a small bowl, blend the seasoning mix together and set aside.
2. Cut each chicken thigh in half, and evenly dust the thighs with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the seasoning mix. Dust the shrimp with about 1 1/2 teaspoons of the mix.
3. In a low and wide 6-quart (or larger) stockpot, add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Saute the shrimp for about 1 minute per side. Remove the shrimp and set aside.
4. Repeat the process with the chicken, using the remaining oil. Remove the chicken and set aside.
5. In the same pot, brown the sausage and ham. Add the remaining butter, onions, celery, bell pepper, garlic, and bay leaves, and cook for 4 minutes.
6. Add the rice, stirring to coat it with the mixture. Saute for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes more.
7. Add the clam juice, chicken stock and chicken thighs. Bring to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, and then check the rice for tenderness and ensure the chicken is cooked through.
8. Fold in the shrimp and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove the bay leaves, taste, add salt and pepper, as desired, and serve.
Mardi Gras Hurricane drink
The New Orleans Hurricane drink was created in the 1940s and had three ingredients: dark rum, passion fruit syrup, and lemon juice. According to Liquor.com, Hurricanes can be traced to New Orleans tavern owner Pat O’Brien. He is said to have needed a way to offload the run he was purchased from local distributors. It is called a Hurricane because it was initially served in hurricane-lamp shaped classes. Adults in the house might enjoy an authentic New Orleans hurricane. Children might enjoy sipping on a rainbow mocktail.
Hurricane recipe, from Liquor.com
Hurricane
2 ounces white rum
2 ounces dark rum
1 ounce lime juice
1 ounce orange juice
2 ounces passion fruit juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
1/2 ounce Grenadine
Garnish: 1 orange wheel and cherry
Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a large Hurricane glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange half-wheel and a cherry.
Eat king cake
No Mardi Gras is complete without a king cake. Made from a rich, braided dough, it is is a circular sweet pastry and decorated with sugar toppings in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold. In the 1940s the owner of a New Orleans commercial bakery launched the tradition of baking a tiny baby figurine, representing Jesus, into each cake. Whoever gets the piece containing the baby brings next year’s cake.
While king cakes can be purchased at grocery stores and bakeries, the use of pre-made canned cinnamon roll dough makes creating a king cake easy.
Use the rolled cinnamon rolls rather than one with cinnamon sugar topping. Remove from packet and press down on each roll so they look more like flattened oval shapes.
Place the flattened cinnamon rolls on their sides in a circular pattern on a greased large cookie sheet.
Bake according to package instructions and allow to cool.
Frost with the icing that comes with the cinnamon rolls. Then sprinkle with green, yellow and purple colored sugar.
Make and wear a mask
Masks are a large part of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans and members of the parade krewes wear them while on floats. Kids will enjoy decorating their own masks. Plain masks are available craft stores to decorate. Or use a printable template to make your own mask out of cardstock or thin cardboard.
Decorate with glitter, markers, or crayons and add embellishments such as feathers, craft pom-poms, stickers and beads. Use pipe cleaners, a pencil or popsickle stick for the handle.
Toss beads
Beads in Mardi Gras colors are featured at Mardi Gras celebrations. Beads were tossed to those in the crowd who exhibited the traits of justice, faith and power, represented by the colors of purple, green and gold. Wear and toss beads at your party even if you can’t attend a Mardi Gras parade.
Decorating for your Mardi Gras celebration.
Traditional Mardi Gras colors are purple, representing justice; green, representing faith; and gold, representing power.
Decorate with strands of lights and add streamers or beads, table coverings and balloons, all in in Mardi Gras colors.
Enjoy celebrating Mardi Gras at home and “Laissez les bon temps rouler.”
