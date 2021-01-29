Two people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday.
• Rebecca A. Ice, 27, of the 111 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, arrested on S.R. 427 east of C.R. 700S, Hamilton, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christa L. VanOotegham, 28, of the 200 block of South Michigan Street, South Bend, arrested on C.R. 800S at Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
