FORT WAYNE — The Greater Good of Fort Wayne, Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House and Lutheran Children’s Hospital have again teamed up to bring holiday cheer to patients hospitalized around the Christmas season.
Love Light, Shine Bright is an exchange of vehicle and flashlight beams between community members who remain inside their vehicles and patients inside Lutheran’s Children’s Hospital. The exchange of light beams shows support during the holiday season.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. people will drive to Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House for treats and then be directed to parking areas around Lutheran Children’s Hospital, 7922 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne. Light beam exchange begins at 8:15 p.m.
"Being hospitalized during the holiday season is a challenge for anyone, especially pediatric patients," said a news release from Lutheran Hospital. "Having community members remain inside their parked vehicles and interacting with these young patients reminds them that they are loved and not forgotten, especially during this time of year. A simple gesture that takes just a moment of time means a great deal to patients and their families."
