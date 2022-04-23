Working out expends a lot of energy, and you can come away feel both tired and very, very hungry.
It’s important, however, to eat right, or you may risk losing ground in your journey toward a healthier life.
When to eat
Have a snack within 15-30 minutes of your workout’s end in order to recover your regular energy levels. That will also help curb your appetite. Good post-workout choices include almonds and chocolate milk, yogurt with blueberries and granola, pretzels and string cheese, and peanut butter and apples and peanut butter, among other things. Eat a full meal with both protein and carbs within two hours of exercising in order to replace critical nutrients and help in muscle recovery. If your appetite is low after exercising, look for liquid-food options like protein drinks or milk.
Why it matters
As important as it is to eat within a certain timeframe, it’s even more critical that you make smart choices about what you eat. Balancing your nutritional intake doesn’t just restore your energy; it also helps with reducing fatigue and encourages recovery. Proteins, carbohydrates and the healthy fats that we get from nuts are essential. The mixture depends on what you’re doing: Endurance activities like cycling, swimming or running require more carbs, while strength trainers should learn more toward proteins. The average active person’s diet should be somewhere in between.
What to eat
Proteins help muscles heal after exercise, while also preventing any loss of lean mass. Healthy choices include chicken, fish, nuts and healthy shakes. Dairy from milk, cottage cheese and yogurt rebuilds amino acids and repairs cells. Omega-3 fatty acids boost muscle-protein synthesis, and that’s increases muscle cells according to a study by the Washington University School of Medicine.
These acids are found in tuna and salmon. Fish oils can help reduce muscle soreness, too.
Don’t forget to drink
Since dehydration is always a danger, everyone needs fluids before, during and then after exercising.
Drink roughly 2-3 cups of water in the hours before your workout, then 1/2 to 1 cups of water every 15-20 minutes while working out. (You may have to adjust these numbers based on body mass and your particular climate.)
After your workout, drink 2-3 cups for every pound you lost during the session.
