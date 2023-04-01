Census: Most counties see growth, but Noble loses population
Noble County is continuing to lose population, according to new population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.
It’s the odd county out, as five other neighboring counties in northeast Indiana are all seeing growth, with two rural counties even outpacing metro Allen County year-over-year.
About two-thirds of Indiana counties posted at least some population increase since 2021, according to the Census’ updated 2022 population estimates. But those that aren’t are mostly rural counties struggling to keep residents, while urban and suburban areas are booming at the fastest rate.
Noble County’s population dipped 52 residents to 47,367 in 2022, according to the Census numbers, a decline of 0.11%. It was the only county in KPC Media’s six-county coverage area to show a decline, a continuing trend after it was also the only local county to post negative population growth in decennial census in 2020.
As for the other counties growing, DeKalb County actually posted the largest percentage gain at 0.83% year-over-year, increasing 362 residents to 43,731. LaGrange County, always bolstered by strong Amish birth rates, was second at 0.81% growth, up 328 residents to 40,866.
Allen County, which still boasts the state’s third biggest county population, increased 0.6% to 391,449, an increase of 2,337 residents.
Whitley and Steuben counties also grew, but by smaller amounts. Whitley County picked up 135 to 34,627, a 0.39% increase, while Steuben County was up 59 people to 34,725, a 0.17% increase.
Overall, 59 counties gained population while 33 declined. The state as a whole saw one-year growth of 19,505 resident, an increase of 0.29%.
One person dies, three critically hurt in Steuben County crashSALEM CENTER — In the shadow of a faded roadside memorial to a fatal wreck from long ago sat a totaled 2008 Ford Escape, following a crash Wednesday.
Another fatal wreck would end up being logged at the intersection of S.R. 327 and C.R. 250S, where the cross made of metal fence posts in the southwest part of the intersection says RIP at its top.
Nitika Smith, 16, of rural LaGrange, was declared dead at the scene of the crash that occurred in the area that sits between West Otter Lake and Big Turkey Lake at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Steuben County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Meeks.
She was a passenger in the Escape being driven by Lucas Corber, 18, rural Fremont. Also in the car were Hayden Pelletier, 18, and Evander Pelletier, both of rural Fremont.
Both Pelletiers, along with Corber, were flown from the scene by Samaritan and Lutheran Air helicopters to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition early Wednesday evening.
Meeks said Corber was driving west on C.R. 250S and apparently failed to stop at the intersection with S.R. 327. A southbound semi tractor-trailer rig driven by Kim Whipple, 56, Portage, T-boned the SUV. Meeks said the semi driver tried to stop. The Escape ended up in an open field of corn stubble. The semi was stopped on S.R. 327.
Whipple and his dog were not injured, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
Minor injury reported when semi strikes cars, house in ButlerBUTLER — There were no serious injuries but a semi crashed into two parked vehicles and a house, resulting in an estimated $250,000 in Butler Thursday morning, Butler Police reported.
The semi driver, Gary G. Shock, 56, of the 3600 block North, S.R. 827, Fremont, complained of pain to his right knee, but signed off further treatment, police said.
According to police, Shock said he was tired and lethargic just before the crash, which occurred at 8:51 a.m. in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Shock, who was driving a 2023 Volvo semi tractor, was traveling west on West Main Street (U.S. 6) when his rig and trailer went off the north side of the street, striking two parked, unoccupied vehicles and a house.
A 2014 Buick Enclave, registered to Joey E. Rodman of Waterloo, was parked in the roadway along the north side of the street. A 2008 Buick LaCrosse, registered to Wayne D. Hamman of Butler, was parked in a driveway at 419 W. Main St. After it struck both of those vehicles, Shock’s semi continued, striking the house at 423 W. Main St., owned by Mike Sebert.
Police said no one was in the parked vehicles or the house at the time of the accident.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said damage to the semi, vehicles and house was estimated to be at least $250,000.
Kendallville delays awarding façade project bidsKENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s downtown façade project will have to wait again, as the city canceled a special meeting it called for Friday to award construction bids.
It’s the second delay this week, this time because the city needs building owners to commit to fund their match and that won’t be complete in time.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety has yet to act on the second round of bids it opened on March 23 as it considers the $1.5 million in prices to do seven downtown buildings.
Kendallville hasn’t set a new date yet. The Board of Works’ next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 11.
The Board of Works opened the bids for the project March 23 and had originally hoped to be able to award contracts during its March 28 meeting.
That didn’t happen, because the city was still waiting to hear back on recommendations from its architecture firm, MartinRiley.
That recommendation arrived later in the day — with the firm suggesting the city only accept three of the four bid packages that were opened — so Kendallville set a special meeting for 8:30 a.m. for March 31.
“I spoke with (grant consultant Shannon McLeod) yesterday and she indicated that the building owners have to agree to the work and sign prior to us awarding the contracts. She will be in touch soon,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe wrote in a brief notice to The News Sun of the meeting cancellation.
Building owners are required to fund a 15% match in order to access 85% grant dollars as part of the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant from the state. If an owner can’t or won’t provide matching funds, they have to drop out.
When asked if a new date had been set for the bid awards, the mayor indicated the city doesn’t have one yet.
The city must make a decision on the bids it received, which included three contractors pricing out four of the five bid packages in the PreservINg Main Street project.
That bid opening was the city’s second attempt after it opened bids first in January, but rejected all of them and re-bid the project after the city was dissatisfied with the response and pricing. Contractors said that due to the bidding window falling across the end-of-year holidays that it was difficult to pull together a comprehensive package in time.
The second attempt drew more interest for contractors during pre-bid meetings, but ultimately didn’t translate to much more participation. One of the bidders from January bid again, resubmitting its same prices from January, while two new contractors each bid on one of the packages.
Once again, no one submitted a bid for Bid Package 4, renovation work on Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St., which was expected to be the biggest and most expensive project among the eight buildings on the docket for upgrades.
Of the bids on the other four packages, MartinRiley is suggesting the city award:
• Bid package 2, 106 S. Main St., Hosler Realty, and 119 W. Mitchell St., the old post office, to Strawser Bros. Construction Inc., $241,000 total.
• Bid package 3, 101 N. Main St., former bank/Relaxation Station, to Schenkel Construction, $236,850.
• Bid package 5, 221 S. Main St., Strand Theatre, to Advanced Restoration Contractors Inc., $270,000, after opting for an alternative to not have the company do masonry work, a $50,000 deduction of its original base bid of $320,000.
The architecture firm notably did not address bid package 1, which covers Jeny’s Tacos at 215 S. Main St., Kropp Insurance at 217 S. Main St., and Love Me Two Times on Main, 105-109 N. Main St., at a total cost of $708,000.
Within that bid, the price for Jeny’s and Kropp Insurance were $83,000 and $99,000 respectively, while the price quoted for Love Me Two Times was $526,000.
Arrest made after shot fired in argumentANGOLA — An Angola man was arrested March 24 after a shot was fired during an argument at a Williams Street apartment complex.
Harold D. Powell II, 27, a resident of the complex, was arrested by Angola Police on two Level 5 felony charges.
In court documents, Powell admitted to firing a shot — he says into the ground and others say into the air — after he ended up in an argument with a neighbor about whether he could discard a chair to the curbside at about 3:30 p.m.
The man with whom Powell was arguing said Powell pointed his gun at him then he and the dog he was walking took cover.
Powell said he shot into the ground but a witness said he shot into the air. Apparently there was a youngster down range from where Powell fired his shot, court records said.
No one was injured.
Powell is facing charges of Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness. The Level 5 felony carries a prison sentence of 1-6 years if found guilty and the Level 6 felonies carry sentences of 6 months to 1 1/2 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.