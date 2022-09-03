Law enforcement officials arrest several individuals
AUBURN — Local police officers made three arrests Sept. 2-4, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Lyle Schwartz, 32, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 by Auburn Police on a warrant for violation of Addiction Court Treatment Program for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Trevor Bradley, 33, of the 3000 block of East Pierceton Road, Warsaw, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 3, by Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Barth, 42, of the 900 block of North Eckhart Ave., Auburn, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Sept. 3, by Auburn Police on a charge operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gregory McKeddie, 43, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Van Wert, Ohio, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Sept. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ivan Romero, 24, of the 6700 block of Ramblewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Sept. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Long, 23, of the 100 block of South Clark Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Sept. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sylvan Tergeyo, 36, of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Sept. 4 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brice Gaff, 34, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Sept. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ayla Hosler, 31, of the 1400 block of Swinney Park Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5 a.m. Sept. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffery Cook, 44, of the 3700 block of C.R. 63, Butler, was arrested at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging bond revocation for child molesting, a Level 1 felony; and voyeurism, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.