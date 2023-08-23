TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Central Noble at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Leo, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
New Haven at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
DeKalb at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Bluffton, 7:15 p.m.
Garrett at East Noble, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Churubusco at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
DeKalb at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Snider at East Noble, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Adams Central at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Angola at Leo, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 7 p.m.
Fremont at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
