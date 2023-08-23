TODAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Central Noble at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Westview at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.

Angola at Leo, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

New Haven at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

DeKalb at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Bluffton, 7:15 p.m.

Garrett at East Noble, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Churubusco at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

DeKalb at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Snider at East Noble, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at Garrett, 7 p.m.

Adams Central at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wawasee at West Noble, 7 p.m.

Angola at Leo, 7 p.m.

Central Noble at Woodlan, 7 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 7 p.m.

Fremont at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

