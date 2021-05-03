Carroll sweeps Warsaw
Carroll’s softball team picked up a lopsided, 11-0, win over Warsaw on Feb. 14.
The girls had an impressive 15 hits compared to Warsaw’s two.
Carroll put up five runs in the first quarter, then one each in the second and third innings. The Chargers finished off the game with four more runs in the fifth.
Molly Wallace led the team in hits with three. Tallying two hits were Baylee Uhrick, Madeline Goheen, Shaley Peters and Kendall Schrock.
Uhrick led the team in RBIs with three.
Shaelyn Peters pitched five innings with nine strikeouts.
Chargers edge Homestead, 4-2
Carroll held off a sixth-inning rally to defeat rival Homestead, 4-2, on April 13.
Though Carroll earned thew in, Homestead out-hit the Chargers 8-6.
Courtney Thomas and Josie Fett led Carroll in hits with two apiece. The four runs were spread between four players — Thomas, Fett, Molly Wallace and Shaelyn Peters.
Carroll scored a run in the first, second and fourth innings to lead 3-0. Homestead got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning with a pair of runs, narrowing Carroll’s lead to 3-2; however, Carroll scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to end the game with the 4-2 score.
Homestead was led by Libby Minobe with two hits and a run.
Carroll’s Baylee Uhrick pitched four innings, striking out three. Fett pitched three innings and struck out five.
Homestead’s Megan Rosenbaum pitched all six innings, striking out three.
Northrop softball shuts out Carroll
Northrop’s softball team silenced Carroll on April 26, 7-0.
The Bruins held the Chargers to just one hit on the game, while getting eight of their own, led by Ashley Smith with three.
Northrop put up two runs in the first inning, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Smith and Raegan Torrez led the team with three runs apiece. The seventh run was scored by Alexis Key.
Carroll’s Malina Richardson had Carroll’s lone hit.
Baylee Uhrig pitched four innings, striking out six.
Softball beats Hobart, 2-0
Carroll’s softball team defeated Hobart 2-0 in a low-scoring game.
Carroll scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.
Laney Conner and Olivia Wallace scored Carroll’s runs.
Molly Wallace and Madelyn Helmkamp recorded the Chargers’ RBIs.
Josie Fett pitched all seven innings, striking out eight.
LaPorte tops Carroll, 1-0
LaPorte edged Carroll 1-0 in the first game of the month, May 1.
The game was scoreless through the bottom of the fifth inning, when LaPorte got on the board.
Carroll’s Madeline Goheen, Madelyn Helmkamp and Baylee Uhrick had one hit apiece.
Shaelyn Peters pitched six innings with four strikeouts.
Carroll softball downs Highland
Carroll’s softball team posted a comeback to defeat Highland on May 1, 5-3.
Highland led 2-0 in the second inning. Carroll tied the game at two in the fourth.
Highland took back the lead in the top of the fifth with a run, but Carroll scored three in the sixth to win 5-3.
Baylee Uhrick and Malina Richardson head had three hits and a run. Courtney Thomas, Madeline Goheen and Molly Wallace had two hits apiece.
Scoring runs for Carroll were Thomas, Wallace, Josie Fett, Uhrick and Richardson.
Fett pitched five innings with two strikeouts.
Girls top Bishop Luers
Carroll’s softball team slowly ran up a lead on Bishop Luers en route to a 4-1 win on April 29.
Carroll scored runs in the first, third and fifth frame before Luers scored its first and only run in the sixth. Carroll tacked on one more run in the seventh, icing the cake on the 4-1 victory.
Courtney Thomas led the Chargers with three of the team’s five hits. She scored all four runs.
Shaelyn Peters pitched four innings, striking out six. Josie Fett pitched three innings with five strikeouts.
Leo uses big second frame to win
Leo’s softball team scored all of its runs in the second inning to defeat Carroll 5-3.
Carroll scored first with a run in the first, followed by Leo’s big inning that made the score 5-1. Carroll scored a run each in the fifth and seventh innings, but fell short in the end.
Courtney Thomas scored all three Carroll runs, and also recorded two hits. London Cupp had two hits and Madeline Goheen, Deven Hamilton and Madelyn Helmkamp all had one hit apiece.
Shaelyn Peters pitched two innings and Helmkamp pitched four frames.
