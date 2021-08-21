FREMONT — Fremont’s boys tennis team won its own invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles won every match at every position and scored 50 points. Snider was second with 35, followed by Lakeland (22) and Wabash (13).
The biggest threat to Fremont on the day came from Snider No. 1 singles player Seth Geisleman, who won a first-set tiebreaker over Eagle senior Ethan Bock. Bock rallied to wins 6-7, 6-2 and 10-5 in the super tiebreaker.
Bock, Nick Miller at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Sam Verdin and Josh Sherbondy all went 3-0 on the day.
No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles had some variety. Brody Foulk won both of his matches in straight sets at 3 singles, and Aiden Dornbush was put in the lineup to take the forfeit win over Wabash.
Alex Chilenski played with Isaac Hirschy in two of his three matches at No. 2 doubles. Chilenski was paired with Connor Trobaugh in their straight-set win over Lakeland.
Lakeland was third in every position except No. 1 singles. Dominic Lawrence at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Isaac Larimer and Brayden Miles and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Yoder and Ethan Rasbaugh had a win apiece on Saturday. Clayton Trump was credited with the forfeit win over Wabash at No. 3 singles.
PH grows at Goshen
Prairie Heights lost all three duals against tough competition at the Goshen Invitational. It fell 4-1 to both Elkhart and the host RedHawks, and lost 3-2 to Jimtown.
“Although all three outcomes were losses, the young Panthers made tremendous strides throughout the day,” Heights coach Brent Byler said.
Panther junior Breyton Ambler beat Elkhart senior Kameron Kast at No. 2 singles 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). Junior Leyton Byler defeated Goshen sophomore Isaac Stahly at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-2.
Against Jimtown, junior Chase Bachelor and the No. 1 doubles team of Luke Krapfl and Maverick Deveau won three-set matches for Prairie Heights. Bachelor defeated freshman Zane Wort at No. 3 singles 6-2, 2-6, 10-7. Deveau and Krapfl won over Caleb Koets and Preston Phillips 0-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Goshen Invitational
Elkhart 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Walker (E) def. L. Byler 6-3, 6-1. 2. Ambler (PH) def. Kast 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). 3. Westfall (E) def. C. Bachelor 2-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Doubles: 1. Deshone-Lucchese (E) def. M. Levitz-H. Culler 6-4, 6-0. 2. Leazenby-Kennedy (E) def. Krapfl-Deveau 6-2, 6-3.
Goshen 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. L. Byler (PH) def. Stahly 6-4, 6-2. 2. J. Byler (G) def. Ambler 6-3, 6-1. 3. K. Miller (G) def. Ch. Bachelor 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Schmucker-Priebe (G) def. M. Levitz-H. Culler 6-0, 6-2. 2. B. Sheets-McLaughlin (G) def. Krapfl-Deveau 6-0, 6-2.
Jimtown 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Margraf (J) def. L. Byler 6-1, 6-2. 2. Short (J) def. Ambler 1-6, 6-3, 10-8. 3. Ch. Bachelor (PH) def. Wort 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.
Doubles: Cook-Wachs (J) def. M. Levitz-H. Culler 6-4, 6-4. 2. Krapfl-Deveau (PH) def. Phillips-Koets 0-6, 6-4, 10-8.
