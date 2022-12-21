PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland at DeKalb, 10 a.m.
Eastside vs. Heritage at St. Rose Gym in Monroeville, 5:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
East Noble at New Haven, 11 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastside vs. Heritage at St. Rose Gym in Monroeville, 4 p.m.
Garrett at Blackhawk Christian, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.
Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.
