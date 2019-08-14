KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Board of Works voted Tuesday morning to hire two firefighters and a dispatcher, and approved the purchase of a new police vehicle to replace one totaled in a July accident.
Fire Chief Mike Riehm recommended that Tyler Terry and Kody Forker be hired as firefighters. Both men must pass the physical examination and admittance to the state’s pension fund.
The board also approved Police Chief Rob Wiley’s recommendation to hire Jay Chesier as a full-time dispatcher, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Shellie Coney.
Chesier has been a Noble County dispatcher for nearly a year and already has the required training and certification. Chesier must complete a psychological examination and audiology test before beginning his duties.
The board approved Wiley’s request to buy a 2017 Ford Edge from Max Platt Ford to replace a 2015 Ford Edge damaged in an accident.
Detective Sgt. Lance Waters was driving the 2015 Edge when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, causing extensive damage. The city’s insurance carrier totaled the Edge with a settlement of $21,167.52.
The 2017 Ford Edge SE has 12,000 miles and a price of $22,014.00. The police department will add $846.48 to the insurance settlement to make the purchase.
The board approved two applications for use of public facilities for two repeat events. East Noble Band Boosters will host a fall performance of more than 10 marching bands on Oct. 26 at the high school. The event will close portions of Garden, Iddings and Freeman streets.
Trinity United Methodist Church will host a multi-church block party Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., closing Rush Street between Oak and State streets.
The board approved a police department request for parking restrictions and street closures during the Kendallville Apple Festival on Oct. 5 and 6:
No Parking Either Side
Wayne Street from Riley Street to Park Avenue
Park Avenue from Wayne Street to Dowling Street
Simon Street from Fair Street to Wood Street
Harding Street from Wood Street to Riley Street
Fair Street from North Street (U.S. 6) to Wayne Street
Street Closures
Fair Street from North Street to Wayne Street: Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fair Street from Simon Street to Wayne Street: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WB Simon Street from Fair Street to Wood Street: Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
EB Simon Street from Wood Street to Fair Street: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wood Street from East Wayne Street to Dowling Street: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NB Park Avenue from Dowling Street to Wayne Street: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Signs will be posted for lane restrictions and detours. Kendallville police officers will direct traffic at the four-way stop at Dowling Street and Park Avenue.
