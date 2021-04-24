There is no better time than spring to start some outside workouts. Outside workouts can be a jog, high intensity interval training, or HIIT, cardio and or even just a light jog through the park with your dog.
Here’s some outside workouts you can do to take advantage of the beautiful spring workout.
Running
Running can be a great workout that is versatile. You can run anywhere at any time making it a workout that you can do year around. As spring draws closer, the weather will be warmer and sunny making it the perfect time to take yourself out to the park and begin your running journey.
There’s a lot of way you can run, long distance, short intervals and more. Remember, if you are a beginner, don’t run for more than your body can take. It puts a lot of stress on your legs and spine, so begin moderately and slowly build up your stamina.
Set yourself up for success by creating goals that are easily attainable. This will help you enjoy and fall in love with running as your body trains and gets use to the sport.
HIIT Cardio
HIIT, or high intensity interval training, is a workout involving periods of ranging from 30 seconds to two minutes working between 80 to 100% of your maximum heart rate with short recovery periods. HIIT cardio can be done by anyone, even the average gym-goer.
There are two types of HIIT workouts, the one we just explained and SIT, or sprint interval training, recommended for well-conditioned people.
Body Weight Park Workouts
As the name suggests, with this workout, there are no types of bars or gear you work out with. Solely just your body weight at a park. Workouts consisting of push ups, sit ups, jump rope and dips. This workout can really be done anywhere there is room for your body to be laid out in push-up position but being in the park adds a little more pleasant circumstances to the workout.
Take the time to learn these workouts and apply them in your daily life. Try and begin by taking two days a week to go out to your favorite park and try these workouts. Add more days as you adjust and find yourself enjoying the time to workout.
