Youth Hockey Try Hockey For Free at Trine Feb. 22
ANGOLA — A Try Hockey For Free clinic for boys and girls ages 4-9 will be held on Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Trine University’s Thunder Ice Arena.
The clinic is being held as part of Hockey Week Across America and encourages youth to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn basic skills of the game in a fun, safe environment.
“We look forward to welcoming families to Thunder Ice Arena to try out great sport of ice hockey,” Thunder Youth Hockey program director John Mihalik said in a media release. “Our goal is for these families to enjoy watching their kids learn new skills with big smiles on their faces.”
To register for the clinic, go online to www. TryHockeyForFree.com.
For more information on the clinic, contact Mihailk by phone at 665-4325 or by email at mihalikj@trine.edu.
College Hockey Trine’s Justin Meers honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University freshman Justin Meers was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts last weekend at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Meers, from St. Charles, Missouri, had three goals to help the Thunder earn three of a possible four points against the Raiders and clinch a berth in the NCHA Harris Cup Playoffs for the first time in program history. Trine won 4-1 on Saturday after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie on Friday.
Trine’s ACHA D3 men battle in loss
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team lost to Grand Valley State, Michigan, 5-2 on Sunday.
The Thunder (12-8-2) got within 3-2 in the third period against last year’s national tournament runner-up. Then the Lakers added some insurance goals.
Matthew Bradley and Carter Kundinger scored for Trine. Daniel Klaybor made 52 saves in goal.
The Thunder will end their regular season at home on Friday against Ferris State, Michigan. Opening faceoff is set for 9:30 p.m.
College Volleyball Trine men swept by Raiders
MILWAUKEE — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team lost to the Milwaukee School of Engineering in three sets Saturday. The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.
Kyle Dixon and Dominic Saenz each had six kills for the Thunder (3-5). Dixon also had seven digs and one ace. Hunter Monday had 14 assists, eight digs and an ace.
