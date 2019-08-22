CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Board had a lengthy discussion Tuesday night about its sewer system needs and the town’s ability to handle zoning and planning.
Josh Koontz gave a lengthy sewer report, which prompted a lengthy discussion among board members Jerry Pauley, DeVon Miller and Bobbie Tevis on how to address the system’s many needs, especially by large-volume users such as West Noble schools, a hatchery and the Stone Ridge Mobile Home Park.
The discussion is complicated by multiple service providers. Cromwell provides sewer service to the school district, but the city of Ligonier provides water service.
The board will contact Baker Tilly for a review of its sewer rates structure and invite large-volume users to the discussion table.
The town’s attorney, Jay Rigdon, said an ordinance allowing Noble County to take over planning and zoning for the town could be introduced at the Sept. 10 meeting. The Sept. 10 meeting is one week ahead of the regular meeting schedule.
In other business: the town board passed an amendment to the nuisance violation procedure on its first reading. The amendment would allow the town to hand-deliver notices of violations as the first step in the process, saving postage for certified letters. The certified letter then becomes the second step in the notification procedure.
The September meeting is moved up one week to Sept. 10, when a public hearing for the budget will be held.
