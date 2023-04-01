No injuries when wind blows over trailer
AUBURN — There were no injuries when high winds blew over a camper trailer on Interstate 69 at the 329 mile marker just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Police said Matthew Putman, 54, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 series south on the interstate when he encountered severe crosswind that tipped his camper trailer over onto its side. The truck and camper trailer then jack knifed and spun the truck 180 degrrees before coming to rest facing north in the southbound driving lane. The camper trailer came to rest across both southbound lanes of travel.
Police said the truck sustained minimal damage to the hitch receiver area. The camper trailer, a 2023 Cherokee Forrest River sustained an estimated $20,000 damage.
Traffic was diverted for approximately two hours.
County police were assisted by the Auburn police and fire departments.
