Snider defeats Carroll 4-1
Snider’s baseball team downed Carroll in the first game of May, 4-1.
The Panthers scored a run in the first inning. After a scoreless second frame, Carroll got on the board with a run in the third to tie the game.
However, Snider went on to score two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to make the final score 4-1.
Carroll had five players tally one hit apiece — Cam Niedens, Daniel Kirk, Jaydan Duba, Alex Smith and Michael Berwick. Niedens scored the Chargers’ run.
Niedens pitched five innings with six strikeouts. Josh Kuhns pitched an inning with two strikeouts.
Chargers topple East Noble, 13-2.
Carroll’s baseball team took an easy win over East Noble after a strong seventh inning.
Carroll scored four runs in the third. East Noble put up a run in the fourth, but Carroll went on to outscore East Noble 9-1 in the final two innings to end the game in the sixth.
The Chargers had seven hits to East Noble’s five.
Conner Barkel led the team in hits with two. Jayden Duba had three RBIs, a hit and two runs.
Scoring two runs apiece were Daniel Kirk, Duba, and Jaycob McCullough.
East Noble’s Daniel Malone and Justin Marcellus scored the Knights’ runs.
Miller pitched all six innings with 10 strikeouts.
Carroll boys beat Norwell
The Carroll baseball team defeated Norwell 6-1 on April 30.
Norwell scored first with a run in the first, but the Knights weren’t able to score again, as Carroll went on to score four runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth to come away with the win.
Conner Barkel led the Chargers with two runs and two hits. Michael Berwick also recorded two hits, and Daniel Kirk had two runs.
Conner Miller pitched seven innings with six strikeouts.
Carroll baseball blows out Bishop Dwenger
Carroll’s baseball team picked up a big, 15-1, win over Bishop Dwenger.
The Knights were on the scoreboard first with a run in the first inning, but Carroll proved its superiority in the ensuing innings.
Carroll got on the board with a run in the second, then scored nine runs in the third and five in the fourth.
The game ended via the 10-run rule in the fifth.
Cooper Rudolph led the boys with three runs. Four Carroll players scored two runs apiece — Alex Smith, Conner Barkel, John Kuhns and Jaycob McCullough. Daniel Kirk had two hits.
Bishop Dwenger was led by Xavier Nolan with two hits and a run.v
Conner Miller pitched five innings with six strikeouts.
