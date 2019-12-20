Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is one of a bipartisan coalition of 56 attorneys general asking Congress to clamp down on the deadly drug Fentanyl.
AGs from every state, territory and the District of Columbia signed a letter urging Congress to pass S. 2701, the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act.
Hill and others called for Congress to permanently classify Fentanyl-related substances as Schedule 1 drugs, which are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a temporary scheduling order in February 2018 that has allowed federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute or handle Fentanyl-related substances. The scheduling order is set to expire on Feb. 6.
The FIGHT Fentanyl Act will ensure that law enforcement authorities have the tools necessary to keep those who traffic in Fentanyl off the streets.
Of the 72,000 drug-related deaths in the United States in 2017, about 40% involved Fentanyl or a Fentanyl-related compound.
With the support of every attorney general, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) has chosen to endorse the legislation as one of its official policy positions. NAAG typically endorses about a dozen policies a year.
